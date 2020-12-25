Syunik village now only 100 meters away from Azerbaijani military positions, says Mayor

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani military is deployed only 100 meters away from the village of Syunik in the eponymous province, the Mayor of Kapan Gevorg Parsyan told lawmakers in parliament.

He added that Azerbaijani positions are only 1 kilometer away from the residential parts of the town of Kapan. “After some highly important heights which are located in front of the Syunik and Kapan settlements go under Azerbaijani control, the town of Kapan and some other settlements would become serious targets,” Parsyan warned.

The opposition Prosperous Armenia party organized the discussion in parliament over the delimitation and demarcation process.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan