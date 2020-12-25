Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 December

Armenian MP to conduct observer mission in Kazakhstan’s parliamentary elections

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Member of Parliament of Armenia Vagharshak Hakobyan will conduct an observer mission in the upcoming parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan.

Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan signed the respective order.

Vagharshak Hakobyan will depart for Nur-Sultan on the sidelines of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly’s international observer mission on January 7 and will stay there until January 13.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





