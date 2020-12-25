Armenia’s economic activity index declines 7.2% in 11 months

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s economic activity index has declined 7.2% in January-November 2020 compared to January-November 2019, the National Statistical Committee reports.

Industrial production volume declined 0.2%. Construction volume declined 11.2%. The decline in trade turnover comprised 13.5%, and that in the services volume – 13.6%.

In January-November consumer price index increased 1%, the industrial production price index grew 2.2%. Electricity production volume increased 1.8% in the aforementioned period.

Average monthly nominal salary in Armenia increased 4.2%, comprising 186,167 drams.

External trade volumes have also registered decline – 12.4%: the export declined 5.2% and the import – 15.9%.

Dram exchange rate against the US dollar was 486.29 as of January-November 2020.



Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan