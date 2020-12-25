Russian peacekeepers continue demining works in Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The specialists of the International Mine Action Center of the Russian defense ministry continue demining works in the territory of Nagorno Karabakh, the Russian defense ministry reports.

The engineering units of the Russian peacekeeping troops are conducting demining works in the northern section of Stepanakert under heavy snow. This has somehow created difficulties for the operation of the de-miners. They have already cleared over 280 hectares of land, nearly 107 km long roads, 452 buildings. Over 9 thousand explosive devices were found and neutralized.

In the course of demining and clearing the territory of explosive objects in Nagorno Karabakh, Russian peacekeepers use modern robotic systems.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan