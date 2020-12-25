Luxembourg’s parliament calls for sanctions against Azerbaijanis who promote anti-Armenian sentiment

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of Luxembourg adopted a resolution on the necessity of a final resolution to the status of Artsakh, recording the need to bring to account those guilty of aggression and war crimes.

“It’s important that by following the example of the Parliament of the Netherlands, the Parliament of Luxembourg is also recording the necessity of punishing those responsible of aggression and war crimes,” the Armenian Ambassador to the Netherlands Tigran Balayan said on Facebook.

He praised Armenia’s new honorary consul in Luxembourg Mrs. Tatev Manukyan-Engel for her “active, coordinated and coherent” work with all political forces of Luxembourg which led to this result. Balayan also praised Manukyan-Engel’s husband – Franck Engel, the former honorary consul, for his decades of activities which shaped the atmosphere and deep perception on Artsakh in the country.

The Parliament of Luxembourg calls on its government to impose sanctions against Azerbaijani individuals who are spreading hate speech and calls of violence against Armenians, and to ensure the preservation of the Armenian spiritual and cultural legacy.

The resolution calls on the government of Luxembourg to demand the launch of a political process for the final resolution of the Nagorno Karabakh status by supporting the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship efforts.

The parliament of Luxembourg recorded that Azerbaijan transgressed the OSCE Minsk Group negotiations process and the Madrid principles and launched war to take control over Nagorno Karabakh. The resolution also states Turkey’s political and military support to Azerbaijan through the deployment of military equipment and militant mercenaries. The resolution records the Azeri conquest of the Nagorno Karabakh territories, the absence of security guarantees for the population in the captured territories, and also calls for ensuring access of humanitarian organizations to Nagorno Karabakh, to adhere to the armistice, launch investigations into war crimes and guarantee the return of refugees to their homes.

Editing and translating by Stepan Kocharyan