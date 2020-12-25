Portable solar power stations donated to Armenian border military positions

GAVAR, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. A group of philanthropists have donated portable solar power stations to the commanding staff of the 2nd Army Corps of the Armenian Armed Forces on December 24.

The portable solar power stations will soon be deployed in border military positions.

The donation ceremony was preceded by a meeting between Governor of Gegharkunik province Gnel Sanosyan and philanthropists during which they reached an agreement to provide the border military positions with mobile solar power stations.

Representative of the charitable initiative group Harutyun Poghosyan said Canadian-Armenians Davit Petrosyan, Garnik Gharibyan, Radio Van, Tigran Petrosyan, Anna, Katya and Anahit Gishyan, Hrayr Aslanyan, Shushanik Arevshatyan, Armen Ayvazyan, other American-Armenian, French-Armenian philanthropists participated in the initiative.

A total of 20 portable solar power stations have been donated to the commanding staff of the 2nd Army Corps which will be used for charging radio batteries, mobile phones of border troops, as well as for other technical issues.

