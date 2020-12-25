Artsakh releases names of more KIAs

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh released the names of 45 more servicemen who were killed in action in the war, bringing the total number of identified KIAs to 1860.

As of December 20, authorities had said they have examined 3248 bodies of the war victims, of whom 1860 are identified as of December 25. DNA testing is implemented in the identification process. Meanwhile, the Artsakh authorities continue searching for bodies in the battlefields.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan