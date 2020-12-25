LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 24-12-20

LONDON, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 24 December:

The price of aluminum up by 0.10% to $2008.50, copper price up by 0.10% to $7784.50, lead price up by 0.95% to $1972.50, nickel price down by 1.45% to $16747.00, tin price up by 0.05% to $20025.00, zinc price down by 0.66% to $2803.50, molybdenum price stood at $20944.00, cobalt price down by 0.03% to $32190.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.