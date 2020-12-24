PM Pashinyan highly appreciates readiness of volunteers to place truth above all

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia met on December 24 with dozens of representatives of volunteer detachments that participated in Artsakh war.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, Pashinyan greeted the participants of the meeting, expressing happiness for the meeting. ''Our today's conversation is very important for me and I think that this is a conversation that should be continuous, because we have much to analyze and understand together'', Pashinyan said, thanking them for their service to the Motherland. I want to say that I highly appreciate your service, I highly appreciate your civic positions and I highly appreciate your readiness to place truth above all, particularly now, when the truth can be very bitter and dangerous. But I think we must have the will and determination to pursue the truth in any case'', Pashinyan said.

The representatives of volunteer detachments thanked the PM for the opportunity to meet and highlighted that format for jointly discussing the post-war situation and the vision for the future. They talked about the problems they faced during the war and presented proposals for solving them.

During the meeting Pashinyan answered the questions of the volunteers, which were about revealing the cases of desertion and treachery, the developments over Artsakh, army building, reforms in the sphere of education, model of patriotic upbringing and other issues.