Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg adopts petition condemning operations against Artsakh
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The Grand Duchy of Luxembourg has adopted a petition condemning the actions of Azerbaijan, Turkey and jihadists against Artsakh, ARMENPRESS reports Ambassador of Armenia to Luxembourg Tigran Balayan informed.
The petition has been adopted unanimously.
- 20:26 PM Pashinyan highly appreciates readiness of volunteers to place truth above all
- 20:20 Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg adopts petition condemning operations against Artsakh
- 20:05 Argishti Kyaramyan appointed Deputy Chairman of Investigative Committee
- 17:44 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 24-12-20
- 17:43 Asian Stocks up - 24-12-20
- 17:18 Russian, Turkish FMs to discuss implementation of NK statement
- 16:21 President Sarkissian receives executives of Democratic Party of Armenia and Heritage party
- 16:16 Issue of NK status requires additional talks – Russia Federation Council chair
- 15:41 Armenia Ombudsman departs for Russia to contribute to return of POWs from Azerbaijan
- 15:28 Catholicos of All Armenians receives President of Constitutional Court
- 15:02 Moderna expects its COVID-19 vaccine to protect against UK coronavirus variant
- 14:27 Dozens of anti-Pashinyan protesters detained by police in central Yerevan
- 13:02 Government buys new DNA machine to speed up identification of bodies
- 12:56 Armenia was much better prepared for second wave of COVID-19, PM says
- 12:47 Pashinyan comments on border situation
- 12:24 Ucom offers online credit sales
- 11:58 Court denies motion on jailing Mayor of Goris
- 11:37 Scammers attempt to defraud Armenians on Facebook by using fake Kardashian account
- 11:21 Armenian government donates ambulances to Artsakh
- 11:20 Conscription for mandatory military service to start December 25
- 11:15 COVID-19: 702 new cases detected in Armenia in one day
- 11:08 Artsakh authorities search for bodies in Zangelan
- 10:35 Armenian PM appoints new deputy governor of Syunik
- 09:59 Road condition
- 09:51 Artak Beglaryan appointed chief of staff of Artsakh President’s Office
12:00, 12.19.2020
Viewed 3141 times Italians believe Turkey poses major threat to entire world – survey
16:57, 12.17.2020
Viewed 2641 times Putin comments on post-armistice territorial problems between Armenia and Azerbaijan
18:48, 12.18.2020
Viewed 2352 times Artsakh denies fake Azerbaijani news of taking 62 Armenian soldiers hostage
16:05, 12.19.2020
Viewed 2252 times All borders of Syunik are secure, says Governor
15:09, 12.21.2020
Viewed 1672 times Putin considers Russian peacekeepers as security guarantors in Karabakh