Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg adopts petition condemning operations against Artsakh

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The Grand Duchy of Luxembourg has adopted a petition condemning the actions of Azerbaijan, Turkey and jihadists against Artsakh, ARMENPRESS reports Ambassador of Armenia to Luxembourg Tigran Balayan informed.

The petition has been adopted unanimously.





