Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 24-12-20

YEREVAN, 24 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 24 December, USD exchange rate up by 0.27 drams to 522.48 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.18 drams to 636.96 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.06 drams to 6.99 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 9.93 drams to 710.47 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 18.98 drams to 31496.48 drams. Silver price down by 7.42 drams to 425.24 drams. Platinum price down by 159.14 drams to 16949.3 drams.