President Sarkissian receives executives of Democratic Party of Armenia and Heritage party

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received President of the Democratic Party of Armenia Aram Sargsyan and Vice President of the Heritage party Gagik Margaryan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The party executives presented their concerns over the current situation in the country and its borders, calling it highly dangerous. They highlighted the urgency of solving the current crisis situation, noting that the delay can lead to more serious dangers. They stated that they support the Armenian President’s proposal to form an interim government of national accord and hold snap parliamentary elections. The party representatives highlighted the role of the President in such situation.

Commenting on the concerns of the party representatives, the President of the Republic highlighted solving the current situation through legal, constitutional means. He emphasized the importance of the development of state institutions, state thinking and discipline for overcoming the current challenges.

In response to the guests’ proposal to hold a narrow-format meeting, Armen Sarkissian said he supports all kinds of discussions, adding that he is ready to make all efforts to gather all sides around the table. “Today the most important is to overcome this situation”, he said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan