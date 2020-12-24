Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 December

Armenia Ombudsman departs for Russia to contribute to return of POWs from Azerbaijan

Armenia Ombudsman departs for Russia to contribute to return of POWs from Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Ombudsman of Armenia Arman Tatoyan is in Moscow, Russia, on a working visit, his Office told Armenpress.

“The main purpose of the visit is to contribute to the return of Armenian captives from Azerbaijan.

Taking into account the specifics of the topic, details on the visit and the meetings will not be published”, the Office said in a statement.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration