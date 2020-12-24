Armenia Ombudsman departs for Russia to contribute to return of POWs from Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Ombudsman of Armenia Arman Tatoyan is in Moscow, Russia, on a working visit, his Office told Armenpress.

“The main purpose of the visit is to contribute to the return of Armenian captives from Azerbaijan.

Taking into account the specifics of the topic, details on the visit and the meetings will not be published”, the Office said in a statement.

