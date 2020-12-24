Catholicos of All Armenians receives President of Constitutional Court

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, received today President of the Constitutional Court Arman Dilanyan, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin told Armenpress.

His Holiness Garegin II highlighted the mission of the Constitutional Court in preserving legality and justice in Armenia.

The meeting also touched upon the current situation in the country.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan