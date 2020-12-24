Moderna expects its COVID-19 vaccine to protect against UK coronavirus variant

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Moderna Inc said on Wednesday it expects that the immunity induced by its COVID-19 vaccine would be protective against the coronavirus variants reported in the UK, Reuters reports.

The company said it plans to run tests to confirm the vaccine’s activity against any strain.

Moderna’s comments came amid the British government’s plan to place huge swathes of England under its strictest COVID-19 restrictions as a highly infectious virus variant sweeps the country.

The U.S.-based company said it would be performing additional tests of the vaccine in the coming weeks to confirm its expectation.