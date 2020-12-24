Government buys new DNA machine to speed up identification of bodies

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting that the government’s most urgent task is to reveal the fate of those who are missing in action in the Artsakh war and to repatriate the captives. Pashinyan said the government is working very actively in this direction and that not all details can be made public.

He said the government has acquired a new DNA machine for the identification of bodies.

“A second DNA equipment has been acquired to speed up this process, and the device is already being shipped,” he said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan