Armenia was much better prepared for second wave of COVID-19, PM says

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. During today’s Cabinet meeting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan asked Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan to briefly present the current coronavirus-related situation in the country.

The minister informed that on December 23 the number of new cases is 702.

“It’s nearly two weeks we have no patient waiting for hospitalization at home. Moreover, we have started to return some hospitals to their previous work, but, of course, they are always ready for again dealing with the coronavirus. We follow the developments with this logic and again call on everyone to keep the anti-coronavirus rules”, the minister said.

In turn Pashinyan said Armenia was much better prepared for the second wave of COVID-19. “During the first wave there were many criticisms, some of which were politicized. They were showing us different examples on how bad the coronavirus cases are managed in Armenia, but our prediction turned into a reality that the countries, in fact, will be in the same situation, and this is just a matter of time and timeframe”, he said.

Minister Torosyan stated that the COVID-19 death toll in Armenia is very low, is within 1.5%, meanwhile, he added, in many developed countries that figure is reaching 7-8% or even 10%.

