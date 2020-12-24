Court denies motion on jailing Mayor of Goris

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Judge Robert Papoyan of the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction denied the investigators’ motion on remanding the Mayor of Goris Arush Arushanyan in pre-trial detention.

“These are fabricated cases, therefore justice prevailed,” Arushanyan told reporters outside the courthouse.

Arushanyan was detained by police on December 21 on suspicion of attempting to organize unlawful rallies. He is also under criminal investigation on charges of embezzlement, abuse of power and kidnapping, among others. Arushanyan denies wrongdoing.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan