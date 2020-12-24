Armenian government donates ambulances to Artsakh
11:21, 24 December, 2020
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government will donate 5 ambulances to Artsakh.
The respective decision has been approved today at the Cabinet meeting.
Armenia’s healthcare ministry has purchased 30 ambulances and has received 12 more as a donation.
According to the current decision, it is proposed to donate 5 from these vehicles to Artsakh.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
