Armenian government donates ambulances to Artsakh

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government will donate 5 ambulances to Artsakh.

The respective decision has been approved today at the Cabinet meeting.

Armenia’s healthcare ministry has purchased 30 ambulances and has received 12 more as a donation.

According to the current decision, it is proposed to donate 5 from these vehicles to Artsakh.

