Artsakh authorities search for bodies in Zangelan

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The Artsakh authorities have found the bodies of 8 servicemen in Fizuli and Jabrayil amid ongoing search operations.

“Overall, so far the number of remains of the war victims that have been found is 1069,” the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations spokesperson Hunan Tadevosyan told ARMENPRESS.

“Today, the search and rescue operations continue in the directions of Jabrayil and Zangelan, namely Kovsakan, as well as in the Shushi area. Despite the unfavorable weather conditions, the rescue service chief has ordered not to stop the operations.”

