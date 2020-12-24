Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 December

Artak Beglaryan appointed chief of staff of Artsakh President’s Office

Artak Beglaryan appointed chief of staff of Artsakh President’s Office

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has signed a decree on appointing Artak Beglaryan chief of staff of the President’s Office, the Presidential administration of Artsakh reports.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration