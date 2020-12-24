Artak Beglaryan appointed chief of staff of Artsakh President’s Office
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has signed a decree on appointing Artak Beglaryan chief of staff of the President’s Office, the Presidential administration of Artsakh reports.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
