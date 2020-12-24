LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 23-12-20

LONDON, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 23 December:

The price of aluminum down by 0.84% to $2006.50, copper price down by 1.04% to $7777.00, lead price down by 0.96% to $1954.00, nickel price down by 2.42% to $16994.00, tin price up by 0.41% to $20014.00, zinc price down by 0.46% to $2822.00, molybdenum price up by 1.07% to $20944.00, cobalt price stood at $32200.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.