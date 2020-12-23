Armenia to start winter conscription on December 25

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Winter conscription will start on December 25 in Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports the issue is included in the agenda of the December 24 Cabinet session.

Military service in Armenia is mandatory for male citizens aged 18 to 27. The service lasts two years, and conscripts are drafted twice a year pursuant to the Government's decision. Citizens aged 27 to 50 are registered in the military reserve and may be called to serve if mobilization is declared.