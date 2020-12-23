Armenian, Russian FMs discuss issues related with the trilateral declaration
19:09, 23 December, 2020
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazian and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed a number of issues related with the trilateral declarations signed by the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia, ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.
The sides also discussed a number of bilateral and international pressing issues.
