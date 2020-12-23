Armenian, Russian Ministers of Emergency Situations discuss humanitarian programs in Artsakh

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia Andranik Piloyan received on December 23 Minister of the Russian Federation for Civil Defense, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters Yevgeny Zinichev who is in Yerevan on an official visit.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Ministry, the sides discussed a number of issues related with the humanitarian programs carried out in Artsakh. Russia has already sent 290 tons of humanitarian aid to Artsakh, another 90 tons will be delivered in the near future. Yevgeny Zinich noted that a great volume of works will be implemented for assisting the people that have appeared in a harsh situation.

The Minister of the Emergency Situations of Armenia thanked the Russian side, once again emphasizing the importance and scale of the works being done.