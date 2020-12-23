Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-12-20

YEREVAN, 23 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 23 December, USD exchange rate up by 0.24 drams to 522.21 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.28 drams to 636.78 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 6.93 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.05 drams to 700.54 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 34.18 drams to 31515.46 drams. Silver price down by 6.27 drams to 432.66 drams. Platinum price up by 511.32 drams to 17108.44 drams.