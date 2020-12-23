IDBank joins World Vision’s Secret Santa Campaign

IDBank employees and those who wish have an opportunity to become a “Secret Santa” for the children who moved to Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh.

Starting from today, envelopes can be found at all branches of the Bank with Christmas wishes of children from Artsakh; to fulfill children’s dreams one needs to put AMD 5,000 or more in the envelope and drop it into the box. This year, World Vision Armenia plans to not only give Christmas presents to the children, but also provide food packages to families affected by the war. The minimum cost for one food package is AMD 10,000.

As Marianna Edilyan, the Director of Human Capital Management of IDBank mentioned, IDBank employees are always eager to participate in such events. “We even witnessed cases when the envelopes with children’s wishes ran through, and the employees bought extra presents for them. This year we have decided to put QR-codes on the boxes, so that not only employees, but also our clients have the opportunity to donate and make children happy”, says Marianna Edilyan.

“Our researches have shown that the majority of families arriving into Armenia from Artsakh have difficulties providing their most basic needs, and they rarely think of Christmas presents for their children. World Vision’s campaign will not only allow creating wonderful holiday mood for the children, but also will provide their families with food for some two weeks”, says World Vision Armenia’s Advocacy and Partnership Advisor Gayane Martirosyan.

The boxes will be located in Yerevan branches of the IDBank until 28th of December; those who wish to become “Secret Santas” only need to scan the QR-code on the boxes with their Idram&IDBank app and donate.