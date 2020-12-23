At least four Armenian women held captive by Azerbaijan – Ombudsman

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. There are at least 4 Armenian women currently held captive by Azerbaijan, the Human Rights Defender of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan said at a news conference.

“There are at least four Armenian women in captivity confirmed by Azerbaijan. I believe that an additional more than four have already repatriated,” Beglaryan said.

Beglaryan said that most of the officially confirmed captives have already repatriated. He stressed that all civilians who were held captive have been returned.

“There are several prisoners of war, who were in the official list but haven’t been returned yet. There are those who are missing, who’ve either been killed or are held captive or are in shelters. We have information and evidence that captives, including civilians, have been killed in captivity,” Beglaryan said.

