Spanish city of Torremolinos recognizes the Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The Spanish city of Torremolinos has recognized the Armenian Genocide, the Armenian Embassy in Spain said on Facebook.

“The Spanish city of Torremolinos (Andalusia) has recognized the Armenian Genocide. Members of the ruling socialist party (PSOE) of Spain have also voted in favor of the petition submitted by City Council member Nicolás de Miguel”, the Embassy said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





