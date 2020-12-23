Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 December

Armenian Parliament to convene extraordinary meeting on December 24

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament will convene an extraordinary session on December 24, Chairman of the standing committee on economic affairs Babken Tunyan said today.

Two bills will be on the agenda. One of them is the package of bills on making amendments to the Law on Reducing and preventing the damage caused to health due to tobacco types, and the next one relates to making changes in the Tax Code.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





