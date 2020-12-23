Russian peacekeepers complete demining works in northern section of Stepanakert

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The specialists of the International Mine Action Center of the Russian defense ministry continue demining works in the territory of Nagorno Karabakh, the Russian defense ministry reports.

The engineering units of the Russian peacekeeping troops are completing the demining works in the northern section of Stepanakert. They have already cleared 260 hectares of land, nearly 100 km long roads, 434 buildings. Over 8,6 thousand explosive devices were found and neutralized.

In the course of demining and clearing the territory of explosive objects in Nagorno Karabakh, Russian peacekeepers use modern robotic systems.

Discovered explosive objects and unexploded ammunition are removed and destroyed at a specially equipped landfill.

