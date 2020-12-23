Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 December

WATCH: Pallas's cat makes appearance in Armenia first time in 100 years

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The Pallas's cat, also known as the manul, has made an appearance in Armenia for the first time in 100 years, the Ministry of Environment reported releasing a footage of the animal in the wild.

The wild cat is listed in Armenia's Red Book – the list of the country's endangered, vulnerable or threatened animals.

