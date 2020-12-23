COVID-19: Armenia reports 838 new cases, 1052 recoveries in one day

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. 838 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 155,440, the ministry of healthcare said today.

1052 more patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 135,638.

2953 tests were conducted in the past one day.

18 more patients have died, raising the death toll to 2691.

The number of active cases is 16,451.

The number of patients who had coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 660 (2 new such cases).

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan