Armenia records lowest inflation among EAEU states

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has registered the lowest price increase among the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in October 2020: the prices compared to December 2019 declined by 1%, whereas compared to October 2019 the prices increased by 1.3%, the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) reports.

The prices of goods and services in all EAEU states have increased by 3.6% in October 2020 compared to December 2019, and by 4.5% compared to October.

