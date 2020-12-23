LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-12-20

LONDON, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 22 December:

The price of aluminum down by 1.75% to $2023.50, copper price down by 1.58% to $7858.50, lead price down by 3.33% to $1973.00, nickel price down by 1.14% to $17416.00, tin price down by 1.27% to $19932.00, zinc price down by 0.93% to $2835.00, molybdenum price stood at $20723.00, cobalt price stood at $32200.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.