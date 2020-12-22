Goris Mayor accused of illegal exploitation of mineral resources

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The General Department of Investigation of Particularly Important Cases of Armenia is carrying out an investigation into a number of cases related to Goris Mayor Arush Arushanyan that have been merged into one case. Arushanyan is accused of abuse of official powers, organizing illegal business, violating the rules of subsoil protection and use, intentionally causing moderate damage to health, organizing a rally in violation of the law, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Investigative Committee of Armenia.

With the combination of sufficient evidence, a decision was made to involve Arush Arushanyan as a defendant. A motion has been filed to the court to chose detention as a precautionary measure.