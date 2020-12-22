Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-12-20

YEREVAN, 22 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 22 December, USD exchange rate up by 0.31 drams to 521.97 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.10 drams to 637.06 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.04 drams to 6.91 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 10.06 drams to 699.49 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 22.93 drams to 31549.64 drams. Silver price up by 5.97 drams to 438.93 drams. Platinum price down by 811.96 drams to 16597.12 drams.