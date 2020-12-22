Court overrules arrest of Goris mayor

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction has overruled the arrest of the Mayor of Goris Arush Arushanyan, his lawyer Armen Melkonyan told reporters.

“The court ruled that his arrest is unlawful,” Melkonyan said, adding that the mayor will soon be released from custody.

Arushanyan was arrested on December 21 on suspicion of organizing illegal rallies.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan