ECHR approves request on applying interim measure against Azerbaijan over 62 captured servicemen

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. On 18 December, immediately after the meeting of the Representative of the Republic of Armenia before the ECHR Yeghishe Kirakosyan with the relatives of 62 servicemen captured in Khtsaberd, which took place in Gyumri, another request for indication of interim measure against Azerbaijan on behalf of 53 servicemen was prepared and lodged by the Office of the Representative to ECHR, along with supporting evidentiary materials. Important to note, that attorneys have already submitted interim measure request for 9 servicemen out of 63.

On December 21, the ECHR granted the request submitted by the Government of the Republic of Armenia, requesting the Government of Azerbaijan to provide information on prisoners of war, their medical documents, and information on the terms of their exchange by 28 December.