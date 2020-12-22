Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 December

Artsakh Ombudsman resigns, to assume another position in public administration system

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Ombudsman of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan has submitted a resignation letter to the Speaker of Parliament on December 22.

Beglaryan said on social media that his decision is connected with assuming another position in the public administration system.

Artak Beglaryan will hold a press conference on December 23 at 11:00.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





