Russia confirms 28,776 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Russia has confirmed 28,776 cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the past 24 hours, with the total case count going up to 2,906,503, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

The day before, 29,350 daily cases were recorded, which was the highest daily figure since the start of the pandemic.

In the past seven days, 19.3 daily cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents in Russia were recorded.

Moscow has documented 7,237 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, St. Petersburg - 3,760, the Moscow Region - 1,498, the Nizhny Novgorod Region - 503, the Sverdlovsk Region - 400, the Pskov Region - 398, the crisis center informed.

The number of active cases, that is, the amount of patients currently undergoing treatment in Russia has risen to 535,071.