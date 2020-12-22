Any illegal interference to free exercise of human rights and freedoms is prohibited – Ombudsman

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The Office of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia, after observing media outlets and social networks, has recorded a number of publications according to which both officials of separate state agencies and supporters of the opposition are making attempts to force people to participate or not participate in the ongoing protests, strikes.

The Ombudsman’s Office made a respective clarification which says: “Any illegal interference to the free exercise of human rights and freedoms is banned. It will lead to legal liability. We call on all to respect everyone’s exercise of his/her rights and freedoms and the person’s right to act freely”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan