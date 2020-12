STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The bodies of 8 killed servicemen were found during search operations in Martuni, Hadrut, Jabrayil and Fizuli, the State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh said.

So far, a total of 1047 bodies have been retrieved.

The search operations continue in Hadrut, Jabrayil and Shushi directions.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan