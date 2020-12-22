Yerevan City Council debates 2021 budget
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The City Council of Yerevan is debating the 2021 city budget, the 2021 development program and other items on the agenda.
The city councilmembers are also expected to confirm the appointment of Gayane Melkomyan as Deputy Mayor of Yerevan.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
