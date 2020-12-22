Artsakh President, Armenia’s Deputy PM discuss restoration of infrastructure

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received today Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

A number of issues relating to the restoration of infrastructure in Artsakh were discussed during the meeting. The officials, in particular, highlighted the necessity of ensuing electricity supply and communication for Martuni town and other settlements of Artsakh, as well as launching a house-building project. They agreed to further harmonize and multiply the joint efforts for overcoming the post-war difficult socio-economic situation.

