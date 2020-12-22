Road condition

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations reports that some roads are closed in Armenia due to bad weather conditions.

The roads leading to Amberd Fortress and Lake Kari are closed.

The Vardenyats Pass and all roads in Syunik province are partly covered with clear ice.

Snowfalls are reported in Talin, Ashtarak towns (Aragatsotn province), Spitak town (Lori province), Artik town (Shirak province), Yeghvard, Charentsavan and Hrazdan towns (Kotayk province).

The Georgian side reports that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.

The ban on entry of foreigners to Georgia is still in force.

Drivers are urged to use snow tires.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan