LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 21-12-20
09:02, 22 December, 2020
LONDON, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 21 December:
The price of aluminum stood at $2059.50, copper price stood at $7984.50, lead price stood at $2041.00, nickel price stood at $17616.00, tin price stood at $20188.00, zinc price stood at $2861.50, molybdenum price stood at $20723.00, cobalt price down by 0.92% to $32200.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
