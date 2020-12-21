2 more citizens deemed as missing for 61 days return to Artsakh

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Two citizens of Artsakh, father and son Mikayel and Gegham Petrosyans have been discovered as a result of searching works after being deemed as missing for 61 days and were taken to Stepanakert accompanied by the Russian peacekeepers and the ICRC, ARMENPRESS was informed from State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh.

Mikayel and Gegham Petrosyans have been taken to the Republican Medical Center where they will receive treatment.

Head of the State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh Major-General Karen Sargsyan thanked the Russian peacekeeping units at the head of Lieutenant-General Rustam Muradov and all those participating in the searching works.

On December 20, 6 Defense Army conscripts were discovered in the territories that have passed under Azerbaijani control. They had been deemed as missing for 71 days.