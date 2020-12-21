Defense Minister of Armenia visits Yerablur Pantheon

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan visited Yerablur Military Pantheon on December 21.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry, the Defense Minister paid tribute to the memory of the soldiers martyred as a result of the war unleashed on September 27.

Vagharshak Harutyunyan also laid flowers to the tombs of Sparapet Vazgen Sargsyan, Commander Andranik Ozanyan and other military officers who have made a great contribution to the creation of the army.