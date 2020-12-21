Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 21-12-20

YEREVAN, 21 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 21 December, USD exchange rate down by 0.57 drams to 521.66 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 4.77 drams to 634.96 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.15 drams to 6.95 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 15.53 drams to 689.43 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 219.14 drams to 31526.71 drams. Silver price up by 0.78 drams to 432.96 drams. Platinum price down by 136.56 drams to 17409.08 drams.